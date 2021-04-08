Bena Stoltzfus, 84, of 453 Springville Road, Quarryville, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her home. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Simeon G. and Fannie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. Bena was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving are: a sister-in-law, Drusilla Stoltzfus; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: 12 siblings, Elam, Sarah, Lester, Eli, Rachel, Enos, Christ, Leroy Stoltzfus, Sylvia Fisher, Annie Stoltzfus, Fannie Fisher, and Simeon Stoltzfus.

Funeral services will be private with interment in Bart Cemetery, Georgetown. Furman's – Leola

