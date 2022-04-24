Belva N. McClune, 101, formerly of Willow Street, passed away at Oak Leaf Manor North in Landisville on Thursday, April 21, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late H. Paul McClune, with whom she shared almost 70 years of marriage until his passing in 2013. Born in Martic Township, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Marian (Tomlinson) Shaub.
Belva was a member of Willow Street United Church of Christ for 71 years. She was a devoted homemaker, and enjoyed crafts and quilting.
Belva is survived by her sons Randal (husband of Patricia) and Scott (husband of Susan); grandchildren Kirstin Mink (Dan), Stephen McClune (Cheryl), Andrew McClune (Audrey), Scott McClune (Janice), Stacia McComsey (Scott), and Shaina Henry (Josh); and her sisters Dorothy Huber and Esta Denlinger; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings John Shaub, Ross Shaub, Mae Hershock, Benjamin Shaub, and Maris Shaub.
A Visitation will take place at Willow Street United Church of Christ at 2723 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Monday, May 2, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at the church at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willow Street United Church of Christ at the address above.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com