Becky Imhoff, 49, of the Gardens at Stevens, formerly of Leola, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Melvin E. and M. Caroline Trego Imhoff.
Becky was a teaching assistant at the Hildebrandt Learning Center. She also worked at the New Holland McDonalds. A member of the Ebenezer E.C. Church, Brownstown, she enjoyed reading, watching movies, shopping, and her niece and nephew.
She will be lovingly missed by: her sister, Beth married to Daniel W. Lani, Jr., Round Hill, VA; a nephew, Daniel Lani III; a niece, Melissa.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19th, 2022 at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA with viewing there from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Interment: Memory Gardens, Ephrata. Furman's – Leola
