Becky A. Bender, 59, of Lancaster, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late Earl K. and Birdie M. (Williams) Mosebrook. She reunited with her mother in Heaven, on the 26th anniversary of her passing. She was the loving wife of Arthur D. Bender until his passing in 2018.
Becky worked for 23 years as a quality control manager for RMI, Qualipak, Banta and finally R.R. Donnelley until her retirement in 2009. At that point she dedicated herself to taking care of Arthur when his health began declining. Recently she worked at Dollar Tree, which brought her great joy. She loved her family and treasured making memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed diamond painting.
Her love will live on in her daughters: Danielle Connatser, (Shawn) of Lebanon and Dana Wilson of Lancaster, five stepsons, grandchildren: Aleah M., Jaidyn M., Arya J. and Garrison, ten step-grandchildren, a great-grandson, Landyn, siblings: Betty Oatman, George Mosebrook, Brian Mosebrook and Keith Mosebrook, and a host of extended family. She was preceded in passing by her husband Arthur Bender, her first husband, Dennis Wilson and a brother, Ken Mosebrook.
A Celebration of Becky's life will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA at 3 PM. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 2 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Vickie's Angel Foundation, 511 Bridge St., P.O. Box 174, New Cumberland, PA 17070.
