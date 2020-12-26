Beatryce F. Kreiner

Beatryce F. "Bea" Kreiner, 75, of Manheim passed away on December 21, 2020, from COVID-19. She was born in Lancaster to Howard and Mary (Kimmel) Myers. A lifetime resident of Manheim, she is survived by two sisters, E. Anne Myers of Manheim and Nancy (Myers) Blackwell of Tucson, AZ.
Bea was graduated in 1962 from Manheim Central High School and in 1996 from Kutztown University with a B.S. Degree in Art Education. She earned her Master of Science Degree in Art Education from Kutztown in 1970. In 1966 she returned to Manheim Central where she taught senior high art for 30 years, serving as department chairperson for 20 of those years.
After she retired from teaching in 1996, she served on the Manheim Central School Board Communications and Student Activities Committees until 2003. She was a member of the Manheim Central Student Loan Fund Association, the Manheim Central Alumni Association, and was an original board member of the Manheim Central Hall of Fame, into which she was also inducted in 2009. She was a member of the Manheim Historical Society since 1997 and was the Society's curator until 2018. Bea was honored by the Manheim Sertoma Club in 2001 with the "Service to Mankind" Award, and by the Rotary Club of Manheim with the "Paul Harris Fellow" Award in 2007.
The family is deeply grateful to all the staff at the Pleasant View Communities for their loving care and attention to Bea.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no service. Those desiring may send contributions in Bea's memory to the Manheim Historical Society, P.O. Box 396, Manheim, PA 17545-0396. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com
