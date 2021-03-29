Beatrice Y. Smith was born March 29, 1919, in Lancaster, to Harry P. and Amelia P. (Hecht) Young. She was the loving wife of Richard J. Smith for more than 72 years, until his passing in 2015. She passed away 4 days shy of her 102nd birthday, March 25, 2021, at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz.
She will be fondly remembered for spending her life caring for others. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved cooking holiday meals for them. She was known for baking delicious apple and pumpkin pies. She worked at Village Vista as a nurse's aide, volunteered for the Red Cross, as well as the Bethel Mennonite Church.
Her love will live on in her children: Paul R. Smith (Candace) of Millersville, David H. Smith of Columbia, and Deborah Hamilton (Randy) of Lititz, grandchildren: Adam Smith (Amy), Stacie Randolph (Rev. Matthew), and Evan Hamilton (Abby), two great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, two step great-granddaughters, four step-great-great grandchildren, and a brother, Paul W. Young. She was preceded in passing by her husband, parents, and a sister, V. Jane Miller.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Beatrice's name may be made to the United Zion Benevolent Fund, uzrc.org/donation-form/
