Beatrice R. Stauffer, 91, of 1307 Apple St., Ephrata, died Friday, August 4, 2023, at Lincoln Christian Home.
Born in Ephrata Twp., she was the daughter of the late David and Mary (Reich) Stauffer.
Beatrice was a homemaker, caregiver, and babysitter of many. She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving is a brother, Lloyd R. Stauffer, Dundee, NY and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by 12 siblings: Irvin, Charles, Earl, Paul, Horace, Norman, and David Stauffer, Margaret Shirk, Vera, Verna, Elsie and Mary Stauffer.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Martindale Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at Lincoln Christian Home on Monday (TONIGHT) from 5 to 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
