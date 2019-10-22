Beatrice P. Nixon, 92, of 475 Red Well Rd., New Holland, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Her husband, Charles A. Nixon, preceded her in death in 2006.
Born in Castalia, NC, she was the daughter of the late Emanuel Patterson and Mamie (Hogwood) Patterson Lavender.
She was a proud graduate of McCaskey High School, class of 1947. She had retired from both RCA and Boscov's, where she spent most of her working years.
Beatrice was an original board member of the Welsh Mountain Clinic, now Welsh Mountain Health Center and the Welsh Mountain Park.
Surviving are five children: Beatrice married to Gary Elliott, Harrisburg, Ronald A. married to Jacqueline Nixon, Lancaster, Joyce Nixon Young, New Holland, Stanton A. married to Susan Nixon, New Holland and Melanie Nixon-Stillman married to Jonathan Stillman, New Holland, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a sister Essie Mae Harrison, Nanuet, NY.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Emanuel Patterson, Jr. and James Henry Patterson.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland. A viewing will be held at Beck's on Friday from 6–8 p.m. and Saturday from 10–11 a.m.
Memorials in her memory may be sent to Wellspan Ephrata Cancer Center, 460 N. Reading Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences may be posted at www.beckfuneral.com.