Beatrice "Bea" Graham Barnett, 88, of Columbia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Peter and Maggie (Arnold) Graham and was the wife of the late Samuel G. Barnett, Sr. who passed away in 2014. She faithfully attended Washington Boro Church of God and appreciated the friendships she formed there. Before retiring Beatrice worked at Nolt's Pond, Silver Springs as a fish handler and then at Kahn Lucas Garment Factory. Beatrice was a homemaker in her recent years.
Beatrice is survived by two children Kathleen L., wife of Thomas G. Ziegler of Columbia and Debra A. Landers, wife of the late David Landers of Columbia. She is also survived by her sister, Amy Sheirich of Columbia and her brother, Earl Graham of Wrightsville. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Her sons, Samuel G. Barnett, Jr., husband of Beverly (Yohe) and Randy L. Barnett, husband of Lori (Smith) preceded her in death.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
A living tribute »