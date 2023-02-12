Beatrice L. Riehl, 75, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was the wife of the late Steven E. Riehl, who passed away in 2016. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Beatrice B. Graver Miller
Beatrice had worked for 46 years for the Hamilton Watch Company / Bulova Technologies as an assembler.
She enjoyed going to the beach in Ocean City, MD and the family home in the mountains, and attending her grandsons' events.
She is survived by her daughter Dana R. married to Chad Neiss of Lititz, her grandson, Hunter, and by her siblings: John Miller, Richard Miller, David Miller, Gary Miller and Haydn Graver. Beatrice was preceded in death by her grandson, Chad Neiss II, and her siblings: Bonnie Bonawitz, Richard Ulmer, Roberta DeMascola, and Sandy Arnold.
Friends are invited to attend Beatrice's graveside services on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM at Eby's Cemetery, 53 W. Eby Rd., Leola, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com