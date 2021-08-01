Beatrice L. (Arnold) Messner

Beatrice L. (Arnold) Hess Messner, 102, of Ephrata, formerly of Akron, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Clara (Kuhns) Arnold and was the wife of the late Albert H. Messner who passed away in 1990.
She graduated with honors from Stevens High School for Girls, Lancaster, PA. and took courses at Millersville University.
Bea was a faithful active member of the Bethany UCC, Ephrata, for 83 years. For 50 years she was co-director of activities for the Merrielders, the senior members of Bethany. She also served on the Board of Christian Education and taught adult Sunday school.
In the early forties she was a teacher at the Alice Garver Kindergarten, Ephrata. From 1954 until her retirement in 1971, she was the proprietor of Hess' Food Market in Akron.
She was a member of the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley, Eicher Arts Center and a charter member of the Early Bird Walkers. She was a dedicated volunteer at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital Gift Shop for 35 years.
Bea is survived by two daughters, Mary Lou Hess wife of Darryl L. Sensenig of Mountville, Susan Hess Mentzer of Ephrata; Seven grandchildren;13 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, A. David Hess and a great-grandson.
She will be remembered as "The Teacup Lady" for her presentations of "Teacups from Here and There". Traveling with Friendship Force as goodwill ambassadors, she and her husband visited 20 countries around the world. She selected a teacup from each country exemplifying a remembrance of her trip. She added presentations on the history of aprons and handkerchiefs to her repertoire.
Bea was caring, warm and always portrayed herself in a loving manner. She was the matriarch of her family, providing love and guidance. Her grandchildren admired her wisdom and poise. She lived a Godly life and shared her faith with others. Her kind disposition and compassion will be a remembrance for all the lives she touched.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Bethany UCC, 140 East Main Street, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor Katie Jackson officiating. Interment will be private in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery .
If desired, memorial contributions in Beatrice's memory may be made to, Bethany UCC, 140 East Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
