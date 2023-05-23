Beatrice Hershberger Hess, age 98, passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 22, 2023. Born March 12, 1925 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Beatrice was the daughter of Abram and Lessie (Wenger) Hershberger.
She is survived by one son; J. Richard (Dick), husband of Mary (Buckwalter) Hess, of Homestead, Florida, and one daughter; Liz Hess of Lancaster. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bishop James R. Hess, two sons; Daniel E., late husband of Beverly (Strickler) Hess and Gerald D., late husband of Linda (Dahl) Hess, and one granddaughter, Jody Hess.
Beatrice's father was a teacher at Eastern Mennonite Seminary (now Eastern Mennonite University) in Harrisonburg, VA, and her mother ran a bakery. One of Beatrice's first memories was standing on a chair at the counter as a very young girl, kneading dough for her mother.
At the age of 17, Beatrice's father passed away unexpectedly, and she was left to help her mother not only look after the three younger children, but also run the bakery. After graduating from Eastern Mennonite High School, she took a two-year business course at James Madison University and was promptly hired to work in the administrative office at Eastern Mennonite College (now EMU). There she met her future husband, James R. Hess, of Lancaster, PA who was a seminary student.
During the years before marriage, Beatrice was active in several local mission groups in Virginia, helping rural families in need and assisting in programs at mission churches around the area.
James and Beatrice were engaged during James' senior year of seminary and were then recruited by Eastern Mennonite Missions (Lancaster, PA) to consider going to Honduras, Central America, to help establish the first Mennonite church there. James was not certain they should accept the mission position, wondering if it would be better that he use his degree to work in the U.S, providing for his new wife and possible, future family. But it was Beatrice's insistence that they carefully pray about and consider accepting the call as missionaries.
They married in July 1950 right after James' graduation. One and a half years later, they set off by ship (a banana boat) with their new, 3-month-old baby in tow, as pioneer missionaries to Honduras where they would serve for the next 19 years. Three more children followed before they returned to the U.S. in 1970.
When they returned to Lancaster, James worked for several years at Victor Weaver's (now Tyson Foods) in New Holland, and Beatrice worked in the business office of Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society before James was called to the pastorate at East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church in Lancaster City. There, Beatrice served as a very active and faithful pastor's wife, lending help as a counselor alongside her husband, helping to lead Bible Studies and prayer groups, and founding MOM's (Morning Out for Mothers) which was a weekday outreach to the surrounding community for women of all ages and backgrounds. In addition to her full-time role as a pastor's wife, she also hosted many, many meals in her home for the parishioners. Her family thought it quite strange if they sat down to a Sunday dinner and no one but the family was present. Nearly every Sunday after church, she had a bountiful table spread for many guests to join her family around the table. Her daughter recalls how waking up on Sunday mornings before the family left for church at 8:30, Beatrice already had the kitchen smelling of fresh bread and pies.
She also worked in the office at Locust Grove Mennonite School for 23 years where she was a very valued and trusted bookkeeper.
In the early 1980s James was ordained Bishop of the Lancaster City district of 10 Mennonite churches, and Beatrice transitioned to a faithful bishop's wife. Her meal hosting never ceased and she continued to work at Locust Grove, all while serving faithfully in various church capacities as a bishop's wife. Later they became members of Mellinger Mennonite Church, Lancaster.
She was never idle. Her famous quote about television was, "It is a thief of time!".
When she did take a moment to sit down and relax, her most cherished pastime was sewing. Even though she grew up sewing, she would later indulge in specialized sewing courses and learn how to make suits and finely tailored clothing---all which she did as a pastime rather than out of necessity. She used to say that if the family wanted to give her a day of vacation, they should lock her in her sewing room and not disturb her.
In their retirement, both James and Beatrice enjoyed being tour guides at Lancaster Mennonite Information Center during the summers, and wintering at a small house they built in Florida. They enjoyed ten years of carefree retirement before everything came to an abrupt halt in 2006 when she suffered a major stroke and nearly died at age 81. But as was typical of her tenacity and determination in life, she pulled through and lived a happy and healthy, though limited lifestyle, for years after her stroke, enjoying her grandchildren and the arrival of her great-grand grandchildren.
Though she was busy in life, her husband and children never felt like other things were above them. She was always attentive to, and there for her family, keeping an immaculate house and hot, homemade meals on the table three times a day. Her family always treasured the authentic, Honduran dishes she would make for them, which she had learned to make like a true native of Central America during her time there. Together with James, they provided a Godly, idyllic, loving, and stable home, of which her descendants now benefit.
She leaves a legacy and stellar example of utmost devotion to God, her husband, her family, and every place she worked and served, in that order.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, June 5th at 11 a.m. at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, with a time to visit the family following the service during a luncheon. Interment will take place prior to the service at the convenience of the family in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »