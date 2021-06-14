Beatrice H. Hess, 81, of Pequea, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital following a brief illness.
She was the wife of the late B. Daniel Hess who died in 2015. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Katie Hornberger Martin.
Beatrice was a homemaker and a member of the Byerland Mennonite Church. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, traveling, flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Darlene Faye wife of Samuel Gehman of Peach Bottom, Marlene Kaye Hess of Pequea, and Shirlene Maye wife of Todd Miller of Manheim; two sons, Daniel Raye husband of Mary Ramsbottom Hess residing in Albania, and Marlin Jaye Hess of Pequea; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mildred Kennel of Parkesburg, Arlene wife of Melvin Graver of Lancaster, and Verna wife of Earl Martin of New Holland; and a brother, Galen husband of Barb Martin of Narvon. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Stephen Trent Gehman and by brothers, Harold, Irvin, Leon and Melvin Martin.
Services and interment in the Byerland Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beatrice's name may be made to the Missions Fund at the Byerland Mennonite Church, 931 Byerland Church Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.