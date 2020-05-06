Beatrice G. Mullaney, 93, of Lancaster, and formerly of Leesport, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of John F. Mullaney, who died September 17, 2001.
Born in West Leesport, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. Blatt and Eva M. (Naregang) McMullen Blatt. Beatrice worked for thirty-six years for Diener's Knitting Mill, Leesport, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Leesport.
Beatrice is survived by one son: Michael F. Mullaney, and his wife Rebecca, Lancaster; three granddaughters; one grandson; four great-grandsons; six great-granddaughters; and four great-great-grandsons. She was predeceased by a sister: Virginia D. Blatt; three half-sisters: Laura D. McMullen, Ida E. McMullen, and Stella M. (McMullen) Zerbe; and two half-brothers: Heister B. McMullen and James W. McMullen.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Leesport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Dementia Society of America, 114 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
