Beatrice D. Mull, 98, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Clarence B. Mull.
Born in Millcreek Twp. on August 30, 1922, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Amy E. Kline Dinger. Beatrice and her late husband had a dairy farm near Mt. Zion. In addition to helping in the fields and with milking, she worked full time at Robel Frocks for 34 years and later at Susan Garment for a few years. She also sewed for her son and daughter-in-law's business for 35 years until 2016. Beatrice and her late husband went on numerous mission trips and enjoyed traveling. They made many trips out west and throughout the U.S. They also traveled to Alaska. Beatrice went on trips to Mexico, St. Marten, and Florida. She was a member of Mt. Zion Road Church for 67 years and was a former Sunday School teacher. She was a member of Farm Women Group 20. She and her late husband enjoyed attending sales and reselling items purchased.
Beatrice is survived by her children: Harold of Lebanon, Ruth Ann wife of Ray Funck of Palmyra, and Kenneth E. husband of Audrey of Lebanon; brother Roy Dinger of Denver; sister Mildred Metzler of Lititz; grandchildren Gary (Tory) Funck, Alan (Victoria) Funck, Michael (Janel) Funck, Matthew (Andrea) Funck, Crystal (Mull) wife of Randall Martens, and Travis (Courtney) Mull; and twenty great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son John Mull, brother Paul Dinger, and sister Elizabeth Haldeman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Mt. Zion Road Church, 2087 Mt. Zion Rd., Lebanon, PA 17046. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Graybill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church.