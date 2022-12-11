Beatrice (Boorse) Bushong, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on December 8, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. She was a resident of Calvary Homes, Lancaster, PA. Born in Philadelphia PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Sherwood and Cora (Fisher) Boorse. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond Bushong for 70 years until his passing on February 5, 2020.
She was a long-time member of Calvary Church and was an original board member of Calvary Homes.
Be was employed with the Conestoga Valley School System as a teacher and guidance counselor for most of her professional life. She absolutely loved working with children. She enjoyed spending time at their beach house in Avalon, NJ and also enjoyed her time in Myrtle Beach, SC where she and Raymond retired.
Be was survived by her children, daughter Vicky Bushong of Lancaster, PA, her son Walter Bushong and wife Sara Bushong also of Lancaster, PA. In addition, she leaves 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild on his way and a sister Grace Wolfenden of North Eastham, MA. In addition, she had 2 brothers, Jerry Boorse and Donald Boorse who predeceased her.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Riverview Burial Park, where she will lovingly be placed to rest with her husband.
Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
