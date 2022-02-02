Beatrice B. Cox

Beatrice Blanche (Barr) Cox, “Betty”, 97, transitioned to eternal life on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Mennonite Home, Lancaster, PA. Before living at Woodcrest Villa and Mennonite Home, she lived in Dorothea Park on Route 30East. While there she witnessed the area’s transformation from farms and homes into tourist attractions teeming with outlet malls, amusements, restaurant, and motels. Every New Year’s Eve, while living in Dorothea Park, she and her husband, Frank George Cox, Jr., hosted a party for family and friends. Friends, as well as family, addressed her as “Aunt Betty” and her husband as “Uncle Frank”.
Born to Harry Wilbur Barr and Balance Navarre (Shaub) Barr in 1924, she and her two sisters spent their childhood growing up with her parents in rural southern Lancaster County between Quarryville and the Buck. She graduated from Quarryville High School and found lifetime employment at the Hamilton Watch Company. For thirty-nine years, she worked in the sales department where she got to know all the salesmen and jewelers. Naturally, she always wore a Hamilton watch.
Betty was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Lancaster for most of her adult years. She enjoyed the outdoor activities of walking and golf. She competed in the Senior Games in the walking category at Woodcrest, coming in “first” one year and “second” for two years, in her age group. An avid traveler, she felt privileged to travel to Alaska, Australia, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Iceland, New Zealand, Russia, Scandinavia, and Scotland.
After World War II, she and her husband lived for a time in Heidelberg, Germany while he was stationed there in the Army. They were married for 35 years when he passed in 1983. Her two sisters preceded her in death: Mildred Dorothy (Barr) Guiney (Thomas Martin Guiney) of Coatesville, PA, and Hazel Pearl (Barr) Aument (Frank W. Aument) of Holtwood, PA.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and particularly close to four of them: Renée (Guiney) Schuler (Jere W. Schuler) of Lancaster, PA, Col. Thomas Barr Guiney (Chieko (Sato) Guiney) of Kennett Square, PA, Carol Kinzer (Dr. Scott Adler) of Malvern, PA, and Susan (Kinzer) Brundage (Dr. Randall Brundage) of Clarks Summit, PA.
The family thanks the staff at Mennonite Home and Hospice & Community Care for their dedication to the comfort of our “Aunt Betty”.
Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to Mennonite Home Benevolent Care Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
