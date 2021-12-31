Beatrice Annetta “Bea” Link Laneve, age 83, of Woodsboro, MD, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Kline Hospice House, near New Market, MD. Born February 3, 1938, in Columbia, PA, she was the daughter of the late August J. Link and Bertha A. Myers Link. She was the wife of Ronald S. Laneve whom she married in 1993. Her first husband was the late Donald J. Strike who died in 1987.
Bea graduated in 1955 from Lancaster Catholic High School, received her Bachelor of Science degree from Misericordia University in Dallas, PA, and two master’s degrees, one from St. Francis College in Loretta, PA, and the other from the University of Maryland. She was a teacher and counselor for 35 years in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
