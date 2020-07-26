Beatrice Agnes Kraftson, 97, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on July 22, 2020 at Willow Valley Communities (Lakeside) in Willow Street, PA. She was the loving wife of Edward P. Kraftson who predeceased her in May 2014.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA to John and Agnes Cherry.
She was a devoted wife and mother who loved the Lord Jesus Christ and epitomized the character of an excellent wife and mother as described in Proverbs 31.
She is survived by her sons Robert E. Kraftson and wife Joanne, William H. Kraftson and wife Janet, and Daniel J. Kraftson and wife Lynn. Her daughter Nancy Kraftson Harriz predeceased her in July, 2015. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren (Jenny, Torry, Jessica, Joyce, Deborah, Timothy, Todd, Jeff, Brett, Cory, Travis, and Amy) and 26 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a virtual Memorial Service via Zoom on July 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT. Please provide your email address to William Kraftson at bkraftson@searchnational.org if you wish to receive a Zoom invite to this service. To leave an online condolence, please visit
