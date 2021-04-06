Beatrice A. Zink, 84, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had resided since July. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Maizie Kreider Zink.
Bea retired from the former Kahn-Lucas manufacturing Company in Columbia where she worked as a digitizer. She also worked in the pattern room of the former Tidy Products for 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Columbia and was a cat lover.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Melody L. Zink; grandchildren, Lynette A. Zink, Zachary B. Zink, Arron S. Zink and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Donald A. "Tony" Zink, Gilbert B. Zink, grandson, Donald "Donnie" Zink, Jr. and siblings, Robert L. Zink, Thelma Reinhard, Catherine Holland and Violet Boyles.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Silver Spring Cemetery with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. There will be no viewing. If desired contributions in Bea's memory may be made to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. Tenth St., Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
