Beatrice A. Kreider, 98, of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Henry Kreider. Born in Drumore Township, she was the daughter of the late John and Madeline DiStefano Angeline.
A homemaker, she enjoyed flower gardening. Beatrice was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church.
Surviving her is a son, Ronald L. (Tena) Kreider of Quarryville; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Rosalie Angeline of Lancaster and Marguerite Hake of San Diego, CA. She was preceded in death by a daughter Cynthia Weller and a son Richard Kreider and 8 siblings.
A graveside service will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery, St. Catherine's Drive, Quarryville, PA on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
Contributions may be made in Beatrice's memory to Quarryville Presby-terian Retire-ment Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566 or to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. reynoldsandshiverycom
