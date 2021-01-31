Bayne Gore, Jr., 84, of Millersville and formerly of Quarryville, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 due to COVID-19. Born in Chilhowie, VA, he was the son of the late Bayne, Sr., and Moncie (Gray) Gore. He was the loving husband of Emma L. McGhee for over 62 years.
Affectionately known as "Junior" or "Juney" to friends and family, Bayne had a great sense of humor, an easy smile and enjoyed spending time outdoors and camping. He was a graduate of Solanco High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. Bayne retired from the Howard E. Groff Co. after working as a burner mechanic for over 38 years.
In addition to his wife, Bayne is survived by 2 daughters, Loie, wife of Mike Swayne of Strasburg and Carol Sauro of Jacksonville, FL. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Britlee Sauro who brought him much joy and Allen Fisher, whom he loved like a son; 3 great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Lexi, and Declan and 3 siblings: Juanita, wife of James Finefrock, Linda and Earl, husband of Jean Gore and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers.
At Bayne's request there will be no formal services held.
