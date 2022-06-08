Basilia "Tomasa" Gonzlez, 87, of Lancaster passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Comerio, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Delfin Matos Rosario and Candida Colon Torres.
She is survived by her children: Luz Colon, Rosa Graupera wife of Carlos, Carmen Santos wife of Carlos, Marisol Colon all of Lancaster, Lucas Colon husband of Magdelena, of West Palm Beach, FL, Jose Gonzlez of Camp Hill, PA and Carlos "Ricky" Colon of Harrisburg, PA. Also surviving is a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Awilda Cruz and son, Carlos Colon.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 9-11 AM at the funeral home on Thursday.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »