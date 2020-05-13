Basil E. Reynolds, 82, of Ephrata, PA and formerly of New York, went home to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
Basil was born in Manhattan, New York to the late William J. and Marie J. (Gibbs) Reynolds.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked as a banker at Apple Bank For Savings in New York.
He was married to his loving wife, Gloria E. (Abrams) Reynolds, for 58 years on February 10, 2020. After moving to Ephrata, Basil and Gloria had been members of the Berean Bible Church. Basil had an undeniable zest for life. He was an active member in the community, involved with The Eicher Arts Center, Ephrata Concert Band, and The Ephrata Rec Center. He was also a member of multiple senior groups: The Friendly Circle, The Golden Years and 60+. He loved music and enjoyed sharing this love with people around him.
In addition to Gloria, his wife, Basil is also survived by two children: Glorian Leicht and Craig Reynolds, husband of Kathleen; seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Matthew and Deanna Leicht, Adrianna Becker, wife of Michael, and Alanna, Anastasia and Blaise Reynolds; one great-grandson, Andrew Becker; and two siblings: Marie Nardiello and William Reynolds.
Funeral services will be private and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
A livestream of the funeral service will be available at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 on the Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals Facebook page. A recorded replay of the funeral service will be available after the service on the Tribute Wall of Basil's obituary page on gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
A public memorial service will be announced at a future time.
A living tribute »