Basil "Bill" Washchysion born 1929 in Frackville, PA died peacefully on July 7th after a brief battle with a brain tumor. An Army Veteran of the Korean War, Bill was a Freemason & a retiree of Armstrong Cork Co. He was an avid outdoorsman, woodworker & artist as well as a member of Trinity EC Church.
He is survived by his wife, Lois and daughters, Wendy Calta, wife of Charles, Gail Larkin, wife of Joseph, Jo Ann Conjar, nine beloved grandchildren, a sister, Olga Gehman of Lititz and a brother John of Ashland PA.
In accordance with Bill's wishes there will be no public service.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Trinity EC Church, Lititz. To send an online condolence, please visit: