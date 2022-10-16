Barton E. Heuyard, 97, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the VA Medical Center, Lebanon. He was the husband of the late Kathryn N. Wagner Heuyard, who passed away in 1993 and the late Mary Spicer Heuyard, who passed away in 2011. Barton was born in Farmersville, son of the late Howard and Anna Mae White Heuyard. He was a carpenter and a Veteran of the US Marine Corps, serving during WWII. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, flowers and going to the casino.
Barton is survived by his children: Dawn M. (John S.) Rothfus; Bill H. (Tracy A.) Heuyard; Robert M. Heuyard and Virginia M. (the late Kirby) Gantz. Step-children: Vance N. (Debbie A.) Spicer; J. Wallace (Beverly) Spicer and Lisa Marie (Tony) Mayo. Nine grandchildren. Eleven great-grandchildren. Seven step-granchildren. Twelve step-great-grandchidren. One brother: Ed (Nancy) Sauders and one sister: Arlene Keenen. He was preceded in death by two daughters: Cynthia Heuyard and Jean Zaleski. One son: Barton F. Heuyard. Four brothers and one sister.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
