Barton B. Sensenig, 86, of Myerstown, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in his home. He was the husband of Edna Z. Martin Sensenig with whom he was married for 62 years. He was born in Clay Township, Lancaster County on May 3, 1935, son of the late Barton G. and Ada F. Bicher Sensenig. Barton was a member of the Mt. Zion Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Irvin Sensenig of Myerstown; Ellen wife of Mark Hoover of Memphis, MO; Barton husband of Pauline Weaver Sensenig of Myerstown; Carl husband of Julia Wenger Sensenig of Bernville; Lamar husband of Wilma Wenger Sensenig of Pine Grove; Ada Mae wife of Charles Wise of Reinholds; Edna Fay wife of the late Galen Weaver of Ephrata; 32 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Allen B. Sensenig, Amos B. Sensenig; Jacob B. Sensenig; sisters, Elsie B. Brubacher, Florence B. Sensenig and Ada B. Sensenig.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Mt. Zion Mennonite Church, 213 Deep Run Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements.
