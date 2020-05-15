Bartolo Santiago 72, of Millersville, went to rest with the Lord on May 12, 2020. Born in Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Antonio and Juana (Gonzalez) Santiago. Bartolo is the loving husband of Iris (Delgado) Santiago.
Bartolo served our country in the army during the Vietnam war. He was an active member at First Spanish Assembly of God in Lancaster. Bartolo was a pastor for the Mennonite council. He enjoyed helping people, fishing, and his grandchildren.
Bartolo is survived by wife, Iris; daughter, Marisol; son, Bartolo, Jr; brother, Claribel; 2 sisters, Nilda and Trinidad; 6 grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a drive through viewing for Bartolo will be on Sunday, May 17, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the South Chapel portico glass entrance at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home 3110 Litiz Pike. Parking attendants will direct and assist guests. Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Monday May 18, 2020 at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA. To leave online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
