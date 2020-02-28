Bartholomew "Bart" Bennawit, 70, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away on December 13, 2019 after a brief illness. Bart was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Dorothy E. Bennawit.
Bart was born in Lancaster to the late William and Dorothy (Bowman) Bennawit. Bart attended St. Anne's school until his family moved away from the area in 1962. Bart graduated from Parma Senior High School in Cleveland, Ohio in 1967. Bart began his career in computer information technology, eventually retiring from Tyco Corporation as the Controller. He spent the final 20 years of his life in the Tampa, Florida area.
Bart is survived by five brothers and one sister: Linda M. Rainey, William B., Jr., John F., Richard D., Frank X. and James R.
A celebration of Bart's life will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603
