Barry Wilmer Hostetter 1960 – 2020

Barry Wilmer Hostetter, 60, of Oxford, PA passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Monica Bering Hostetter with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. Born in West Grove, PA he was the son of Wilmer L. and Joyce Landis Hostetter of Oxford.
Barry graduated from Oxford High School where he was very involved with football, wrestling and FFA. He was a member of the Holstein Dairy Judging Team. Barry was inducted into the Oxford High Wall of Fame. Upon graduation from high school Barry managed a Holstein dairy herd on the family farm.
He served on the Chester Co. Holstein Club, Chester Delaware County Farm Bureau Board, Oxford Zoning Hearing Board. About eight years ago Barry became involved with Herdford beef cattle registering them under his farm name of Hoss Hereford. He was a grain broker for the family business Hostetter Grain.
Barry was a member of Penn Ag Industries Feed, grain and ingredients executive committee. He was on the board of directors for the Lighthouse Youth Ministry in Oxford for the past 30 years, serving as chairman for 15 years and currently serving as Vice Chairman. He was a member of Mt Vernon Christian Church currently serving as usher and many times as greeter. Barry's Faith and joy of serving the Lord was very evident in the way he loved people.
He is survived by his wife; parents; one son, Eric T. Hostetter (Meghan) of Oxford; one daughter, Allison L. Hostetter of Oxford; five grandchildren, Blake, Madison, Grayson, Belle and Penelope; and three brothers, William L. Hostetter (Melissa) of Oxford, Bernie Hostetter (Karen) of Lincoln University and John J. Hostetter (Judy) of Oxford.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Mt. Vernon Christian Church, 1 Lighthouse Dr., Kirkwood. Friends and family may visit on Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 pm at the Church.
Interment will be private. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barry's memory may be made to the Lighthouse Youth Center, 245 Commerce St, Oxford, PA 19363.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.