Barry Wayne Miller, Sr., 60, of Lancaster County passed away in Cameron County on January 7, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, the son of the late Barry L. Miller and Phyllis Farmer.
Barry served in the United States Army in the 2nd Brigade. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He liked shooting pool. Barry enjoyed working on vehicles.
Barry was the husband of Patricia (Stark) for 13 years. Surviving, besides his wife, are two daughters Carrie Cadavid and Stephanie Sweitzer married to Jared Sweitzer. Four grandchildren: Eliana Ruiz, Colin Larrabee, Azaiah King, and Jocelynn Sweitzer. Two siblings Cheryl Gilbert and Lisa McDaniel. Barry was preceded in death by his son Barry W. (Bubba) Jr.
A remembrance and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
