Barry W. Graver, Sr., 71, of Holtwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband, father and pappy who is dearly missed already. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester R., and Mabel E. (Miller) Graver. Barry and his wife, Nadine (Aukamp) would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on March 6, 2020.
Barry worked for Goodhart Sons, Inc. Steel Fabrication for over 35 years. In his retirement years, he was dedicated to helping his son farm. He was his son's right-hand-man. Hardly a day went by that you wouldn't see him on a John Deere tractor.
Barry was the father of Heather Graver of Lampeter; Heidi, wife of Anthony Pabon of Holtwood; and Barry Jr., of Holtwood. He was a devoted Pappy to David Walter, Jr. and Emily Walter. Barry is also survived by sisters, Charlotte, wife of James Miller; Margaret Pennell and Jean, wife of Gary Aukamp. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth M. Graver and two brothers, Richard L. Graver and Elmer J. Graver. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and chaplains at LGH's emergency room and ICU for all the care, support, and prayers given to Barry and family.
A funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth St., Quarryville on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. Private interment will be in the Smithville Church of God Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rawlinsville Fire Co., 33 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, PA 17532 or a local charity of your choice. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »