Barry W. Eckert, 72, of Lancaster, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Lancaster, Barry was the son of the late Donald C. and Williemae (Clark) Eckert, Sr. He was the loving husband of M. Nina (Gagliano) Eckert, with whom he celebrated 49 years of marriage in April of this year. Nina will miss his compassion, witty sense of humor and impish smile.
Barry was a 1965 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, where he was president of the class for four years. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree at Franklin & Marshall College in 1969 and later his Master's degree in Business Administration at St. Francis University in Loretto, PA.
Barry proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He spent 14 months at Firebase Sherry where he earned the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces.
Following his honorable discharge, Barry went to work for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, through the Department of Transportation until his retirement, working in the Highway Safety Group, where he became the coordinator.
Barry loved to play golf and was a member of the Meadia Heights Golf Club. He also enjoyed playing tennis and was an avid reader.
In addition to his wife, Nina, Barry is survived by his sister, Joanne McSparran (John); his brother, Donald C. Eckert, Jr. (Diana); and his nieces and nephew: Lisa, Vicki, Patricia, Rebecca, and Marc.
Funeral Services for Barry will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602, with Rev. Clifton Eshbach officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10AM to 11AM. Interment with military honors will be held at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barry's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care at https://www.hospiceconnect.org/memorial or to Lancaster Public Library at https://lancasterpubliclibrary.org/donate . To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com