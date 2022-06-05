Barry S. Cameron, age 75, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on June 1, 2022. He was born on April 12, 1947 in Baltimore, MD to the late Robert H. Cameron and Phyllis (Alger) Cameron.
Barry proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was employed with Alger Oil, Walker Oil, and Dixieland as a Sales Manager in the Lubricant Industry. Barry started organizing local car meets in 2000 and was a founder and member of the Sun City Cruisers Car Club; he took great joy in riding around in his 1967 Chevelle Super Sport 2 door Coupe. He was a very active member of Rising Sun Lions Club for over 50 years, during this time, he served as President two times and was currently serving as the secretary for the last 5 years.
Barry is survived by his wife, Diane M. Cameron of Rising Sun, MD; son, Cort B. Cameron and his wife, Nicole of North East, MD and family; daughter, Shannon L. Ballerino and her husband, Keith of Lincoln University, PA; one grandson: Keith Barry Ballerino; and brother, Robert D. Cameron and his wife, Lisa of Chesapeake City, MD.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Wounded Warriors" and send in care of R.T. Foard, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit: www.rtfoard.com.