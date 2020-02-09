Barry R. Tangert, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, Feb, 5, 2020 at Hospice Center. He was the loving husband of Donna Fisher Tangert. He was born in Lancaster, PA son of the late harry and Ester Tangert.
He is survived by sons: Barry, Jr., Mount Joy, Eric (Judy), Lititz, step son, Dennis Witmer (Connie), Simpsonville, SC., Richard Dale Witmer (Aliison,) Drumore; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his siblings; Paul (Doris,) Lancaster, John, Salunga, Luann Irwin (Dennis), Strasburg.
Barry was last employed by Steelfab Enterprise. He was loved by everyone. Barry was there any time someone needed help, he enjoyed hunting, estate sales, but most of all, time with his family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at the Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lampeter, on Sat. Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 AM.
