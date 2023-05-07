Barry R. Ressel, 76, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday May 1st, 2023, at the Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clarence and Edna Ressel. Barry was married to the late Joan Ressel, who passed in 2018. They shared 53 years together.
Barry retired from the Manheim Auto Auction, and enjoyed travelling, the beach, and showing his grandsons the world. Barry was a 1964 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.
Surviving are his two children, Barry R. Ressel, Jr. of Mount Joy, and Michelle, wife of Robert Pawling, Jr. of Palmyra, and his three grandsons Gabriel, Liam, and Mason Pawling.
The family would like to convey thanks to all those that touched Barry's life.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in honor of Barry to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602.