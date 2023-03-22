Barry M. Albright, 81, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Mary Jane Rodabach Smith and Leroy R. Albright, Sr.
Friends are welcome for a public visitation at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Please visit Barry's memorial page at: www.TheGroffs.com
Plant a tree in memory of Barry Albright
A living tribute »
A living tribute »