Barry Lee Weaver, 63, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Harvey and Ruth (Fisher) Weaver and was the husband of Betty (Mumma) Weaver with whom he shared 39 years of marriage.
He was an active member of Ephrata Community Church for over 40 years.
Barry was a licensed electrical journeyman and worked as an electrical project superintendent for The Farfield Company for over 36 years.
He loved to travel and explore new cultures. He was an avid reader, lover of history and civics, and member of the East Cocalico Republican Committee. He was also involved in prison ministry, letter writing to inmates, and advocating for the right to life. He was active in growing his own food forest and sharing it with others. He loved to engage in conversation with people and genuinely cared about each person he met. Most of all he was a committed husband, loving father, and doting grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by three children, Melanie Weaver, Jeremy, husband of Irina Weaver, Stacy, wife of Benjamin Okochi; two beloved grandchildren, Jeremy and Naomi and a brother, Jan Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Ray Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kevin Eshleman officiating. Interment will take place in the Blainsport Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
