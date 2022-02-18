Barry Lee Rhoads (a.k.a. Buck), left us on Friday February 11, 2022, just two days before his 69th birthday. He leaves behind his ever-loving wife Sheila (Flory) Rhoads. He was blessed and extremely proud of his two daughters, Kristi Prime, wife of John and Kimberly Clark, wife of Jack. He adored his three grandchildren, Nikolas, Jeremy, and Kellie and his four step-grandchildren, Tucker, Tanner, Tobey, and Skylar. He enjoyed spending time with his great-grandson Carter.
Barry was born and raised in Columbia. He graduated from Hempfield High School but his heart was always with Columbia. Barry always provided for his family and throughout his life he wore many hats including, being a real estate agent for over 30 years, a property inspector, a coach, and a house rehabber. Along with his passion for playing golf, Barry loved spending time with his family, usually over a bushel of crabs; and vacationing with his close friends and traveling to the shore or mountains. Barry was born on February 13, 1953, the son of Jay and Ella (Getz) Rhoads.
Surviving besides Sheila, his daughters, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great grandson are his brothers Douglas and his wife, Sue, and Scott and his wife, Terry with whom he was very close; his sister-in-law, Sharon Kurtz, and her husband John Jr.; his mother-in-law, Eleanor Flory; his nephews Eric Rhoads and his wife, Janell, Jay Rhoads and his wife Lindsay, Michael Rhoads, and Jason Rhoads and his wife, Amanda; his nieces Amy Redding and her husband, Brad, Marjorie Droege and her husband, Alex, Nicole Frantz and her husband, Josh; and many grand-nephews and nieces. Barry and Sheila would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September of this year.
Per Barry’s wishes there will be no funeral services. He donated his body for medical education and research. All of those who have known and loved Barry will miss him greatly and he will always be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers contributions in Barry’s name may be made to the CBAA (Columbia Boy’s Athletic Association) at CBAA, PO Box 372, Columbia, PA 17512.