Barry Lee Parmer, Sr., 64, of East Earl, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his home.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard B. and Esther M. (Boley) Parmer.
Barry had worked for 29 years at Yoder’s Market, New Holland.
Surviving is a son, Barry Lee, Jr. married to Molly Parmer, East Earl, and three sisters: Florence E. married to Dave Mountz, Birdsboro, Effie Marie married to James Hufford, East Earl, and Laura J. Hufford, New Holland.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Parmer.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the hospice nurses who cared for Barry during his final weeks.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland with Pastor David Sensenig officiating. Interment will be in Bridgeville Cemetery. Friends may call at Groff-High on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Martindale Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 2353, Martindale, PA 17549. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com