Barry Lee Morgan, 71, passed away on February 16, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. He died of complications from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car on December 21, 2022. Born in Lancaster on August 29, 1951, he was the son of the late Archer Morgan, Sr. and Helen Frances Swenk.
Barry drove for Friendly Transportation, Red Rose Access, and Yellow Cab off and on since 1994, but his passion was music. He played Funk music early on and by the age of 14 he was playing bass for working Motown bands. After his graduation from J.P. McCaskey High School, he found his love for Blues music playing in such bands as The Shaynes, London Fog, The River Devils, Sandalwood Rose and the Cat Island Blues Band.
Barry was an active member of the local recovery community for 35 years. He lived in the Ruoff Tower Apartments since 2012, where he had many friends old and new. He always gave more than he received and lent a hand, an ear, or a dollar to anyone in need. He had a heart of gold and is described as "loving everyone, but especially the unlovable." Even during the hospital stay after his injury, his attitude remained upbeat, despite the lengthy road he faced to get back to his home and his independence-which was all that he wanted.
Barry was so loved and will be deeply missed by so many. He is gone too soon.
Barry is survived by his niece, H. Francie Wiker (Steven), his nephew Archer L. Morgan III (Theresa), his great-nieces and nephews Lauren, Zackary, Sarah, Emily and Seth, and his great-grandniece Stella.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Archer L. Morgan, Jr., his sister, Frances D. Morgan, and his great-grandnephew, Travis Edwards.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM in the community room at Ruoff Tower Apartments, 315 N. Prince St., Lancaster. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the RASE Project of Lancaster, 131 E. Orange St., Lancaster, 17603 or the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, 17603.
