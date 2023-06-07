Barry Lee Moore, 76, of Mount Joy passed away surrounded by his family on June 1, 2023. He was born in Columbia to the late John, Jr. and Myrtle Moore and was a lifelong resident of this area. Barry was a graduate of Hempfield High School with the Class of 1965 where he was active in wrestling and baseball. During this time, he was also a lifeguard at the former Twin Oaks Pool in Columbia. Barry proudly served in the Army National Guard. He worked with RR Donnelley until his retirement and most recently at the Giant in Mount Joy. Barry was a coach of M.Y.A.A. baseball and football in Mountville while his sons were growing up. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and vacationing in Maine. Barry was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother who adored his family. Barry was a faithful member of Newtown United Methodist Church.
Barry leaves behind his wife of fifty-five years Kathy Moore of Mount Joy; two sons, Nate, husband of Kim Moore of Landisville, Zach, husband of Lauren Moore of Centerville; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Mason, Teresa, Andrew, Isaac, Avery, and Wesley; two siblings, Gordon, husband of Peg Moore of Willow Street, Sally, wife of the late Dan Geibe of Columbia.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.