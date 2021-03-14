Barry Lee Hurst, 69, of Lititz, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in Ephrata to the late John S. Hurst and the late Thelma (Kline) Debord.
Barry served his country as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War. He loved camping, Harley Davidson motorcycles and especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by a daughter, Jaime Ferguson of Lititz; a granddaughter, Kelsie Ferguson of Lititz; siblings, Doris, Mel, Jerry and Don.
A private graveside service will be held later at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Barry's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
