Barry Lee Hogentogler, 68, of Columbia passed away on February 7, 2023. He was born in Columbia to the late Harry and Edith Leas Hogentogler and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Barry was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1972. He worked for many years with Kellogg's until his eventual retirement. Barry was a member of the Wykoff Run Campers Association and enjoyed visiting the mountains and photography. He was also a lifetime member of the Columbia Borough Fire Department and Hambones Social Club. Barry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Barry leaves behind his wife Pam Hogentogler of Columbia; two sons, Kurt Hogentogler of Columbia, Kyle, husband of Ellie Hogentogler of Landisville; three grandchildren, Chloe, Zoey, and Kara. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Harry, Jr.
In honor of Barry's final wishes, there will be no formal services and he will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Columbia Borough Fire Department, 726 Manor St., Columbia, PA 17512 or www.cbfd80.com. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville