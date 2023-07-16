Barry Lee Herzog, 80, of Lebanon peacefully passed from this earth on July 7th, 2023, at home with family at his side. Our Paw-Paw had persevered through a multitude of health issues for quite some time and is finally at peace. He was born on July 21, 1942, a son of the late Cecilia Elizabeth (Koch) Herzog and the late Clarence Alfred Herzog. Barry was the husband of the late Barbara Louise Herzog, whom he married on April 12, 1969, married 47 years before her passing in 2017.
Barry served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1970. He was employed with High Steel Structures in Lancaster Pennsylvania for 37 years. In his younger years, Barry's hobbies included boating and fishing in the Delaware bay. He was an avid Philadelphia professional sports fan as well as a close follower of the local high school sports teams. Barry enjoyed spending time with family, especially spending time with and following the growth and maturation of his 3 grandsons. Barry also enjoyed spending time with friends at local Lebanon eateries including Mel's Diner.
Surviving are his sons: Keith John, husband of Regina (Gwynn) Herzog, Wilmington, DE and David Christopher, husband of Sherry Herzog, Elizabethtown; grandsons: Zachary Tyler, Alexander Michael and Jacob David Herzog; sister-in-law: Linda Hager, brother-in-law: Elbert C. Obyle of Lebanon; Sister-in-law: Linda Herzog, Reading; and many nieces and nephews. Barry was predeceased by his brother Richard Herzog, and his brother-in-law Roger Hager.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM. in the Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment with military honors will be on Thursday July 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM. in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap. A procession will form and leave the funeral home on Thursday at 9:00 AM.
