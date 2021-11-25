The Soul in the Faith that we came to know and love as Brother Barry Lee Flory, has left his earthly body to await the return of his Savior and to be reunited with all in the one Kingdom, as His plan for him here has been completed. He departs this kingdom to answer for his book of life to atone for his actions and deeds here in front of our Savior.
Barry came into this world on December 30, 1952 to begin his tasks here, and after having completed them, passed from this world in his 68th year, at Oak Leaf manor North on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 after a short illness.
Barry was a member of the Reformed Mennonite Church. His influence here to all who were touched by him took many forms as he walked his path here; all the while carrying an aging body in declining health. Yet he did his best to have a forgiving, loving child of God attitude. He moves on as a father, grandfather, brother and son, as his wife, partner, companion and best friend, Diana left this kingdom on March 1, 2016, having completed her work here.
He spent his life employed for over 40 years in the Manufactured Housing Industry, in many capacities, most recently as the Quality Manager with Redman Homes in Ephrata, a Division of Champion Home Builders, Inc.
His guiding force in life was to carry a positive attitude, attributed to the firm belief that all things are already planned and executed by His will, by a plan created for him before he was born. The priorities, therefore, needed to always be, in all things, his God, his family, his work, everybody else, and then himself last. With himself being last, he gladly placed all things over to the hands of the Lord, trusting in His will, to take care of all things according to His plan.
Born in Lancaster, Barry was the son of the late Charles R. Flory and Dolores “Dee” (Caulwell) Zimmerman of Lancaster. In addition to his Mother, he is survived by two children, James Michael Flory, and Aimee Michelle (Flory) Forrer; three step children, Sharon Lee Winger, Daniel Robert Butz and Rebecca Ann Hart; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; one brother, C. Rick Flory; two half-brothers, E. Martin Zimmerman and W. “Bill” Zimmerman; and two half-sisters, Deb Meese and Donna Rader.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 9 to 10 AM, followed by the funeral at 10 AM, in Longenecker Reformed Mennonite Church, 604 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602, with Samuel Eshleman and Kenneth Kilgore officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit:
717-687-7644
A living tribute »