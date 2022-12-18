Barry Layne Heagy, 69, of Manheim, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Barry was born in Lancaster on November 27, 1953 to Richard M. and Evelyn Good Heagy. He started working at R.M. Heagy, Inc. at 12 years old. Barry eventually became co-owner of R.M. Heagy, Inc., East Petersburg. He graduated from Cedarville University in 1978 and continued his education by attending Seminary for two years.
Barry is survived by his loving wife Ginger (Hakala) Heagy, to whom he was married for 45 years. They have seven children: Gabe (Shauna) Heagy of Westminster, MA, Megan (Kyle) Ferguson of Xenia, OH, Heather (Evan) Carter, Graham (Shara) Heagy of New Ipswich, NH, Stephanie (Kell) Traffie of New Ipswich, NH, Christine (Jeremi) Jones of Mount Joy, Liisa Heagy of Lancaster, 26 beloved grandchildren who will miss his wrestling, tickling, card playing, kick the can, tag, ping-pong, biking, and pool.
Barry is also survived by two brothers: Daryl (Grace) Heagy of East Petersburg, Darien (Nancy) Heagy of Manheim. Preceding him in death besides his parents is his precious daughter, Heather Carter.
Barry loved and put his trust in Jesus Christ, who gave His life on the cross for him so that he might live eternally on the new heavens and new earth.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service to celebrate Barry's life at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church on Tuesday afternoon; where a fellowship meal will also be provided. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
