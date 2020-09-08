Barry L. Snodgrass, Jr., 41, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away on September 3, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Barry L. Snodgrass, Sr. married to Kathy Snodgrass of Lancaster, and Mary Moyer of Columbia. He was the fiancé of Ashley Gaede.
Barry was a 1997 graduate of Penn Manor High School and Mount Joy Vo-Tech. He had worked for several construction companies over his career, most recently Witmer Group. His favorite job that he had was working as a bouncer at the Chameleon Club.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but his favorite thing to do was to play anything with his boys and spending family time with Ashley and the boys.
He was a big fan of the New York Yankees and the San Francisco 49ers.
Barry will be deeply missed by his family and close friends. His family would like to especially thank his very close friends, Paul and Jerry, for everything they have done to help Barry.
His family would like everyone to remember the fun loving, caring, "Let's Do This!" memories of Barry. That is who Barry really was…
As hard as this is, and will be, on all of us for quite some time, let's all take solace that Barry is no longer in the threshold and pain of addiction. God knew it was time to come home.
In addition to his parents and fiancée, Barry is survived by his sons: Brian W. and Liam J. Snodgrass; his siblings: Anthony Shertzer, Melissa married to Brandon Wolf, Robert married to Sedina Snodgrass, Nina Duffy, and Wendy Stuttler. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Hazel Reitzel, and paternal grandparents, Paul and Grace Harnish, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Reitzel, and grandparents, Herbert and Dorothy Snodgrass.
Friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3-5PM at the Tent at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the Funeral Service to follow at 5PM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a trust fund being established for Brian and Liam Snodgrass at BB&T Bank, details for which will be added to the online obituary in the coming days as well as provided on Thursday at the services. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com