Barry L. Simmons, 78, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at home.
He was born in Harrisburg to the late Russell L. and Evelyn (Eichelberger) Simmons and was the husband of Priscilla G. (Reed) Simmons with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage on April 15th.
He attended Ebenezer EC Church, Brownstown, where he was a Sunday school teacher.
Barry was a transportation buyer for Case New Holland for 29 years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the Destroyer, Charles H. Roan. He was a member and past Exalted Ruler of Ephrata Lodge B.P.O. Elks #1933 and a member of the Golden Year Pinochle Club at the Ephrata Rec. Barry enjoyed traveling on cruises and in his car. He was an avid fan of Penn State and the San Francisco 49ers football teams. His life's ambition was to be a beach bum and his biggest joy was being with his family.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by three children: Lori A., wife of Bob Rathman of Ephrata, Stephen J. Simmons of Glendale, CA, Craig R. Simmons, husband of Dean Beckett of Aston, PA; three grandchildren, Kirstie A. Rathman, companion of William Minnick, Kaitlyn Rathman and Ryan Rathman.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions in Barry's memory may be made to the Ephrata Lodge B.P.O. Elks #1933, Scholarship Fund, 107 Akron Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
