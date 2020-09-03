Barry L. Shiffler, 67, of Bowmansville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Charles and Pearl (Treisch) Shiffler and was the husband of Janice L. (Reber) Shiffler with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
He attended Mellinger's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Barry was a lathe operator for Weaver Industries for more than 47 years. He was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1971. He was an avid hunter and a fan of all Philadelphia sports teams.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by a daughter, Jessica, wife of Jason Pannebecker of Reinholds; two grandchildren, Clayton and Reese and a sister, Cheryl Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jason C. Shiffler and a sister, Pam Fager.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Mellingers Union Cemetery, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, with Pastor Timothy Craven officiating.
Kindly omit flowers.
If desired, memorial contributions in Barry's memory may be made to Make-a-Wish Foundation of the Susquehanna Valley, 1054 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17601 or Children's Miracle Network, Penn State Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 855, 500 University Dr., Hershey, PA, 17033.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
